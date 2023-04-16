American ordered coffee in Bosnia | Magazine

He travels all over the world, but coffee from Bosnia left a special impression on him.

Izvor: YouTube/AlternativeBrewing

If you’ve come across a photo of coffee on social media these days that has been liked by more than 100,000 people, then you know that it’s about an American who was mesmerized by it. Audrey and Harry are a couple from America who travel all over the world, while regularly informing their followers about events, things and experiences that left a special impression on them.

Audrey and Hari visited 69 countries, and Bosnia was among them. Hari published a photo that attracted a lot of attention, and it is about the coffee he ordered. After sitting down in a bar, Harry wanted to try the famous potion, but he didn’t hide his surprised reaction when he saw what he got.

Traditionally, restaurateurs served coffee in a jezva with a cup, a small kitchen vessel used for drinking coffee, and a specific cup without a handle. To make things more interesting, the American got ratluk, a traditional jelly-like dessert without which this drink is unimaginable, along with coffee, as well as a cigarette and matches. When he got all this, the American was told that he actually got – curiosity!

Izvor: Facebook/The Budget Savvy Travelers

“I ordered coffee in Bosnia. This is what I got”, the American wrote with a post that was commented on by thousands of people. “This is the best coffee. Trust me, you’ll see for yourself when you drink it”, “This will be the best experience for you. I love Bosnia”, “The best served coffee”, read some of the comments, and then Harry continued:

“In addition, you were shown hospitality, kindness and warmth of soul. This is what Bosnians have”the American wrote.

(WORLD)