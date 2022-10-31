Original title: Pavor won the Bermuda Championship, Yu Junan T3 won the best ranking of his career, Dou Zecheng T17

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Photo) On October 31st, Beijing time, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship held at Port Royal Golf Club ushered in the final round of competition. 54 holes tied for the leader, Irish player Sheamus Pavor handed over a 70 (-1) and successfully won his second career PGA Tour title (total score -19). Belgian player Thomas Dedi rose to the second finish alone with a 67 (-4) in this round (total score -18).

Chinese Taipei player Yu Junan (-1 in this round) won the best qualifying T3 of his career (total score -17, please see the post-match interview video in the text), and Ben Griffin (+1 in this round) and Ben Griffin (+1 in this round) and Patrick Rodgers (-6 this round). Chinese player Dou Ze shot a 67 (-4) in this round, and his ranking rose to T17 (total score -12), which is also his career-best ranking.

In the final round, a team of two was used. Dou Zecheng and Adam Schenk set off in the same group, shaking off the decline of the mobile day. Following yesterday’s 75 (+4), he shot a 67 (-4) with 5 birdies and 1 bogey today, eight shots less, a 21st rise in the ranking, and a T17 finish (total score -12). ).

Dou Zecheng shot 65 consecutive rounds in the first two rounds this week, creating a new career-best single-round result, and the final ranking of T17 is also the best since he played 31 games on the PGA Tour.

(Yu Junan is in the game) Yu Junan played steadily this round. He started in the same group with four-win PGA Tour player Aaron Baddley (finally ranked T6), shot 70 (-1) and finished in T3 (total score -17), only Lost to champion Sheamus Pavor by two strokes. T3 is also Yu Junan's best ranking since he played in 14 PGA Tour appearances, and it is also the second time in his career that he has entered the top 10. Xiaoyu earned 145 FedEx Cup points and $344,500 (equivalent to RMB 2,500,078) in this game, and his FedEx Cup standings rose 51 places to 22nd. He is currently ranked 42nd in the Korn Ferry Tour graduate "Reshuffle" and is confirmed to move on to the next event, the Global Tech Mayakoba Championship. Pan Zhengcong made a 74 (+3) with 3 birds, 4 bogeys and 1 double bogey this round, and finished the match with T44 (total score -8). Leaderboard The 54-hole tie-leader Sheamus Pavor, the world's highest-ranked player in this week's lineup (No. 48), started the final round with a two-shot lead to a 5-bird, 4-bogey 70 ( -1), and finally won the championship by one stroke, won the second victory of his career, and earned 500 FedEx Cup points and 1,170,000 US dollars (equivalent to RMB 8,497,525 yuan) bonus. (On the 17th hole, Pavol cut to the side of the hole, then made a birdie, the advantage came to two shots) The 35-year-old Irishman, who won his first career win at last year's Barracuda Championship in Kentucky, said in an interview: "This course is always a chance and a risk. I know it's going to be hard to win, and it's true. , glad I did." (No. 2, Griffin cut to the side of the hole, then made a birdie) Ben Griffin, another 54-hole tied leader in the same group with Pavor, was expected to compete for the championship this round, but unfortunately he swallowed four bogeys and a double bogey in a row on the 12th-16th holes. The PGA Tour rookie, who was still working as a loan officer more than a year ago, ended up with a career-best T3 (-17 overall). In the same column of T3 are Yu Junan (-1 in this round) and Patrick Rogers (-6 in this round). The season rookie Thomas Dedy from Belgium shot 67 (-4) with 6 birds and 2 bogeys this round. The wonderful "bunker bird" on the closing hole made his total score at -18 and helped him achieve a solo career. second. It was also a career-best finish after 17 PGA Tour appearances. In terms of other players, An Bingxun ranked T17 with a total score of -12, and Wu Biyuan ranked T35 with a total score of -9. South African player Garrick Higg, who handed over the best score in a single round in the final round (64, -7), ranked T29 with a total score of -10. He made ten birdies this round, tying the tournament record.