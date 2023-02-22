Home Sports Puskař Přívratský was fourth at the WC in Cairo, a point away from bronze
Přívratský was already fourth in the qualification, in which the European champion Petr Nymburský performed only one point worse. It was enough for him to take eleventh place, which meant the first non-progressive position in the reduced order with the participation of two opponents outside the competition. Filip Nepejchal was seventeenth with a performance only one point worse, František Smetana, after his lifetime sixth place in the air rifle, took 34th place among the 60 participants this time.

In the final, Indian shooter Aishwarí Tomar defeated Alexander Schmirl from Austria 16:6. India lead the medal standings in Cairo after eight competitions with four golds and two bronzes.

