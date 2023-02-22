Přívratský was already fourth in the qualification, in which the European champion Petr Nymburský performed only one point worse. It was enough for him to take eleventh place, which meant the first non-progressive position in the reduced order with the participation of two opponents outside the competition. Filip Nepejchal was seventeenth with a performance only one point worse, František Smetana, after his lifetime sixth place in the air rifle, took 34th place among the 60 participants this time.