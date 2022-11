He is the king of goalkeepers in 2022. Thibaut Courtois arrives at the World Cup in Qatar on the heels of his triumphant ride in the Champions League with Real Madrid last season. Now the goalkeeper tries to do the same by bringing Belgium up. Off the field, however, there is the Courtois passionate about cars, possibly luxurious and powerful. From Rolls-Royce to Mercedes, here are the precious pieces of his collection