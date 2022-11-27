There is a lot of Italy in the Indy Autonomus Challenge reserved for self-driving single-seaters. The cars are all Dallara, the Italian teams of Polimi and the University of Reggio Emilia are the strongest and there is an Italian company, Fluidmesh, which has developed all the communication technology for the cars. Company then that Cisco acquired in 2020 to create this championship.

“We were acquired by Cisco – explained Umberto Maleschi, founder of Fluidmesh and now leading engineer of the driverless racing project – because this was the way to relaunch the Indy Autonomus Challenge to make this event great. We really liked the fact that we race with very innovative cars, that the students try to improve the technology. In short, Cisco’s values: innovation and the search for young talent. And so we didn’t just sponsor the championship, but then we created all the connectivity technology“.

It must be said that the Indy Autonomus Challenge, in its first edition, amazed the public: seeing a single-seater without a driver traveling at 300 km/h is impressive. A great show. But last year the cars were traveling, so to speak, almost randomly. They never crashed and they went very fast, true. But the “flavor” of pioneering competition was strong. This year, however, the competition was real, with very important lap times and with performances that are starting to become similar to those of single-seaters driven by real drivers.

“In my opinion – explains Maleschi – the Indy Autonomus Challenge will continue to grow because it has all the components of a successful formula”.

But why has Fluidmesh become famous? The company had developed a data transmission technology, a kind of superwifi, to understand each other, unique in the world. Therefore ideal for autonomous vehicles, not just cars: their product has often been used on subways, on rail transport and also in the mining world, in industrial ports.





So Maleschi today holds the position of responsible for business development and marketing of the Unit? of Internet of Things (IOT) business of Cisco, where he follows the integration of his former company into the Group. “Self-driving cars are the future – he explains again – but only by making them spectacular can we bring the general public closer. And don’t misunderstand their ‘mission’: they will not only make driving more restful but will save many lives. Only with cars that are never wrong and that manage to make up for the mistakes of humans will it be possible to reach the ambitious goal of “zero casualties on the roads”.