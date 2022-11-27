Basic income

In 2023, the basic income is recognized within the maximum limit of 8 months (no longer 12) for “employable” people. The novelty, it is written in the draft text of the maneuver, does not apply “in the case of nuclei in which there are people with disabilities, minors or people at least sixty years of age”. All this while waiting for the announced comprehensive reform of the measures to support poverty and active inclusion. Also from 1 January, all those who can be “activated” must be included, for a period of six months, in a training and/or professional retraining course. In case of non-attendance of the course, the subsidy is forfeited, as well as in the case of the first refusal of a suitable job offer. The regions are required to transmit to Anpal the lists of subjects who do not comply with the obligation to attend training courses. All members of the nucleus must reside in Italy.

Occasional job

In the event of stipulation of a seasonal or intermittent work contract, the higher income received does not contribute to the determination of the economic benefit up to 3,000 euros gross. Only income exceeding this maximum limit with reference to the excess part is communicated to INPS.

Isee simplification

The first simplifications arrive at Isee. Until 31 December, the Dsu can be presented in the non-pre-compiled form. From 1 July 2023, the presentation of the Dsu by the citizen must take place primarily in pre-compiled mode (a Labor decree, after consulting Inps, Revenue and the Privacy Guarantor, will explain how to allow the citizen to manage the pre-compiled declaration made available electronically by INPS)

New cigs for companies in crisis

The draft maneuver also refinances the shock absorbers in cases of corporate difficulty. To complete the employment recovery plans of companies operating in an area of ​​complex industrial crisis, a further 70 million are allocated to be distributed among the regions (by decree of the Minister of Labour, in agreement with the MEF) to guarantee new Cigs. Ten million for 2023 will go instead for support measures for employees of companies in the call center sector. Also from the Social Fund for employment and training, it is expected that 30 million euros for the year 2023 will go to finance the all-inclusive allowance, equal to thirty euros for the year 2023, for each employee of a company engaged in sea fishing, including working members of small-scale fishing cooperatives, in the event of suspension from work deriving from both compulsory temporary arrest measures and non-compulsory temporary arrest. And again from the Social Fund for employment and training, 50 million are taken for 2023 for new months of Cigs for companies in crisis (Article 44 of Legislative Decree 109 of 2018).

Voucher

The so-called vouchers are back, the job vouchers abolished by the Gentiloni government, with a limit of use that rises from 5,000 to 10,000 euros also for occasional work performed in the context of seasonal agricultural activities for no more than 45 days in the calendar year . For each working day, the worker must be paid a fee agreed for the service in an amount equal to at least the minimum fixed for the remuneration of three working hours envisaged for the agricultural sector.