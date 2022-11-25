original title:

Qatar World Cup｜Group G: Brazil beats Serbia

On November 24, Brazil player Richarlison (lower middle) scored a goal in the game.

On the same day, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in the Group G match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 24th, Brazilian team player Thiago Silva (front) and Serbian team player Dusan Vlahovic scrambled in the match.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On November 24, Brazilian player Neymar was in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On November 24, Brazil players celebrated teammate Richarlison’s goal during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 24, Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic failed to save Brazil’s Richarlison’s shot.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 24, Brazil player Thiago Silva (first from left) fell to the ground after fighting in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On November 24, Brazil player Paqueta (second from right) and Serbia player Aleksandar Mitrovic scrambled in the match.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On November 24, Brazil player Richarlison (second from right) after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On November 24th, Brazil players celebrated their victory after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 24, Serbia player Dusan Vlahovic (right) fell during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 24, Brazil player Rafinha (left) and teammate Anthony after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 24, Brazil player Gabriel Jesus (left) and Serbia player Strahinja Pavlovic scrambled in the match.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 24, the Brazilian team players after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian