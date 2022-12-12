Home Sports Qatar World Cup: another journalist, photojournalist Al Misslam, died
Qatar World Cup: another journalist, photojournalist Al Misslam, died

Qatar World Cup: another journalist, photojournalist Al Misslam, died

The tragedy occurred in Qatar a few hours after the disappearance of the American Grant Wahl: the causes of death unknown

Another journalist died in Qatar during the World Cup. It is Khalid Al Misslam, photojournalist of the Qatari channel Al Kass TV. The causes, at the moment, are unknown. He too died while serving on the occasion of the world championship in the Middle East, after the disappearance of Grant Wahl, the famous American journalist, who died while watching the match between Argentina and the Netherlands from the press gallery.

An inexplicable death, that of Wahl, which also became a case for the accusations of his brother (“But what illness, he was killed”) recalling the protest of the Cbs journalist who had worn the rainbow shirt a few days earlier, in defense of the rights of LGBT community.

