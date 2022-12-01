On the other hand, the big names from Belgium and Croatia risk: De Bruyne / Lukaku and Modric / Brozovic, one of these couples could not make it to the round of 16
The stars will not stand by and watch. At least in the second round. If the various Haaland, Salah, Osihmen, Skriniar, Alaba, Donnarumma, Verratti and Calhanoglu have not won the access pass to Qatar 2022, the great players who with their national teams presented themselves at the starting tapes of the World Cup have not ” fence” and will continue their race. At least until the first leg of the knockout stage. Neymar (despite only playing the first match), Mbappé, Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, had effectively resolved the matter after the first two days, while Messi and Lewandowski had to wait for the third match of their group. The risk of losing the Pole, thanks to the defeatist attitude of his training yesterday against Argentina, was concrete, but in the end the Barcelona striker will continue his journey and will challenge Mbappé and his teammates in the round of 16. Where all fans hope to see Neymar who is trying to recover after the injury suffered against Serbia.
SOMEONE RISKS
The show that only the big names ensure, therefore, is guaranteed at least until the round of 16 where someone will inevitably have to interrupt the race. Messi, by winning his group, dodged the face-off in the round of 16 against France. Not a little. It would have been an early final that we prefer to see later. On the other hand, however, today someone risks going home early: in group F there will be a face-off between Croatia and Belgium and both will hardly be able to go ahead given that Morocco, in the standings on a par with the Croatians and +1 over the Belgians, challenge Canada last with 0 points. Translated Modric and Brozovic or Lukaku and De Bruyne will see their World Cup end. And tomorrow it’s Spain and Germany’s turn: Luis Enrique just needs one point against Japan to continue showing the baby prodigies Gavi and Pedri to the whole world, while Germany must beat Costa Rica and… hope.
December 1 – 09:12
