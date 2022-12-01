The stars will not stand by and watch. At least in the second round. If the various Haaland, Salah, Osihmen, Skriniar, Alaba, Donnarumma, Verratti and Calhanoglu have not won the access pass to Qatar 2022, the great players who with their national teams presented themselves at the starting tapes of the World Cup have not ” fence” and will continue their race. At least until the first leg of the knockout stage. Neymar (despite only playing the first match), Mbappé, Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, had effectively resolved the matter after the first two days, while Messi and Lewandowski had to wait for the third match of their group. The risk of losing the Pole, thanks to the defeatist attitude of his training yesterday against Argentina, was concrete, but in the end the Barcelona striker will continue his journey and will challenge Mbappé and his teammates in the round of 16. Where all fans hope to see Neymar who is trying to recover after the injury suffered against Serbia.