Qatar World Cup | Rashford: I live for big scenes 2022-11-30 12:17:56.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Liu Yangtao, Yue Ranran

In the third round of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar that ended on the 29th, Rashford helped England beat Wales 3-0 with two goals. When talking about his performance after the game, he said: “It feels great. I was born for such a big scene.”

In the first half of the game, the England team did not get a good chance under the strict defense of the opponent, but the deadlock was broken by Rashford’s goal in the second half. His direct free kick penetrated the Welsh team’s defense and also opened England. A fierce offensive by the team. “The manager told us at half-time that we had to attack the goal more and create more danger for the opposing goalkeeper. I think we did,” Rashford said.

In the second round of the group stage, the England team failed to score a goal in the game against the US team and was tied 0:0 by their opponents. “We were a bit disappointed after the last game against the USA. I think we didn’t play well and the only way to make up for it is to play well in the next game,” he said.

After this campaign, the England team ranked first in the group with two wins and one tie with 7 points and successfully advanced to the top 16. “I’m very happy that we’ve progressed to the next round,” Rashford said. “Because we have big ambitions, I think we can play even better than we did today.”