Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei Dominate at the 2023 FINA World Cup Swimming Championships

The third leg of the 2023 FINA World Cup Swimming Championships concluded in Budapest, Hungary, with Chinese swimmers Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei emerging as the stars of the event. Qin Haiyang secured his third consecutive victory in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke championship, while Zhang Yufei claimed the women’s 200-meter butterfly gold medal.

Qin Haiyang displayed his remarkable skills and determination, clinching the men’s 100-meter breaststroke championship in an impressive time of 57.82 seconds. This year’s World Cup has been a triumphant journey for Qin, as he secured three consecutive championships in the event.

On the other hand, Zhang Yufei, with her impeccable technique and unmatched talent, prevailed in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, claiming the gold medal in a remarkable time of 2 minutes and 05.65 seconds. Furthermore, Zhang’s exceptional performance also culminated in the establishment of a new tournament record.

These victories come as no surprise considering the outstanding performances Qin and Zhang have consistently delivered throughout this year’s World Cup Swimming Championships.

Meanwhile, Australian swimmer McKeown added to the excitement of the event by setting a new world record in the women’s 50-meter backstroke. With a stunning time of 26.86 seconds, McKeown broke the previous record of 26.98 seconds set by Chinese athlete Liu Xiang back in 2018. This accomplishment makes McKeown the first-ever swimmer to hold the backstroke singles record in all three distances: 50 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters.

The 2023 FINA World Cup Swimming Championships have proven to be a platform for remarkable achievements and unforgettable moments. As the competition progresses, swimming enthusiasts and fans around the world eagerly await what the remaining events have in store.