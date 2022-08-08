history

To launch far you need a horizon and the Italian hammers now have it. They raised their heads, their eyes, their self-esteem and they aim far.

Rachele Mori, born in 2003, has just won the Under 20 World Cup with the measure of 67.21, she did it in an endless race interrupted for four hours by the rain, a time long enough to break the tension and discharge any energy, but Mori , nephew of the world champion of 400 hurdles, sister of a rugby team, she grew up with sports stories and knows how to deal with certain intersections: «I was in pieces, I felt like I was living a nightmare. We stood still for an eternity but when we got back into the race I felt good ». In place of her, in the moment of her and Italy has never before seen a success in launches in this category.

Mori let herself be exalted and also carried away by Sara Fantini’s fourth place at the World Championships for the greats, a month ago. At the age of 24, this season she has improved four times a national record that has been stopped for 17 years: she has taken it to 75.77 and from this distance she presents herself to the European Championships in Monaco for a podium, with the ambition to repeat the result. di Mori greeted yesterday via Instagram with a photo of a hug «I’m so proud of you». Two hammers who have stopped being afraid of being strong and above all closed all accounts with those who want them strong.

For Fantini, who grew up in another family of athletes with her weightlifting father (in blue at the 1996 Olympics), at the beginning, the judgment on women in a specialty made of power was a problem: “We are over size 42 which in the our country is already the border between lean and fat. Whatever it means. We miss the beautiful face, the bearing, all the characteristics of those who fall within the stereotype of beauty ». Only then she started to win and to feel good and consequently to feel beautiful. All thanks to the hammer and the awareness of being able to send it far beyond bad habits, «being heavy, among other things, is no longer the key quality in this discipline. Abroad I see them far ahead of us. More open, indifferent. I moved away from paranoia, I thought of Silvia Salis, who dismantled the concept of hammerist in Italy and having an example was useful ». She has already passed the baton because she is now the reference for Mori who is seven years younger but the same setting.

There is a direct relationship between the perception of the category and the results held back for a long time, the change of generation has released talent because these girls want to be strong and no longer give importance to those who combine the category with characteristics to be disassembled. Fantini had to work on it, she first got distracted and then worked on the interests, on the realization. Mori didn’t even have to think about it, born in the generation that responds badly to those who try to set good criteria for everyone. With these hammers, there are grasslands in front. –

© breaking latest news