The summer works on the various high schools are almost completed. Asked in Rome for more educators for boarding schools and the possibility of starting with the project for area boarding schools

BELLUNO. “The school buildings are ready for the start of the new year. In recent weeks we are completing all the interventions necessary to make our schools more welcoming and safe. What we insist on is the endowment of personnel, which depends on the ministry ».

A little over a month from the start of the school, Lucia Da Rold, vice president of the Province of Belluno (with responsibility for school construction), takes stock of the situation. The Province, after the substantial Covid adaptation interventions carried out in the summer of 2020 and 2021, did not fail this year to refine all those operations necessary to meet the needs of the competent higher institutions. In particular, atAgricultural Institute of Vellai it has created the spaces for the girls’ boarding school (a 70 thousand euro project that will allow twenty girls to be accommodated in the school) and is completing the construction of a connection between the gym and the school. The seismic adaptation to the Chestnutadaptation to the fire regulations of theCortina Hospitality Instituteand an accommodation on the roof of theOptical Institute of Pieve di Cadore. Finally, the operation at the gymnasium is almost complete Calviwhich will return a much more functional and safe structure than the one in use up to a year ago.

“The sum of the interventions allows us to start the school year with renewed structures or in any case with increasingly welcoming spaces for children and teachers” underlines the vice president. «The Province is doing everything it can to guarantee an educational offer that is up to par. Much, however, depends on the ministry, from which we are continuing to ask for two things: a derogation on the staffing, in particular as regards the educators to be assigned to boarding schools, and the possibility of experimenting with boarding schools in the area, disconnected from individual institutes, as much as never indispensable for a mountain area where distances are often a reason for choosing one school over another ».

In addition to the interventions in progress, very important operations are also scheduled in the Province’s agenda that will require several years of work. Starting with the winning projects of the Pnrr calls, which will refurbish the Negrelli of Feltre, the canteen ofAgricultural Institute of Vellai and the gymnasium of Colotti, in addition to the refurbishment of the gymnasium of From the Piaz (intervention that has been brought back into the National Recovery and Resilience Plan). «In addition, interventions for about 14 million euros have been planned – concludes the vice president of the Province -. In particular for the construction of the new farm in Vellai, for the adaptation of theSegat Instituteoe for the anti-seismic and fire protection of the Liceo Tiziano. In this case we are dealing with very substantial works that will be scheduled starting from 2023 ».