Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv on Tour in Theaters – Sport Marketing News

Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv on Tour in Theaters

This year Radio Kiss Kiss will be the official media partner of ‘ebay BOBO TV on Tour in the Theatres’: the collaboration involves both the launch of pre-show commercials which aim to give visibility to the tour that will go on air from the next few days, and the fixed presence with links live during all the evenings with interviews with the talent expected on stage.

But that’s not all: some lucky listeners will have the opportunity to go to the theater with the broadcaster thanks to the tickets that will be up for grabs: a unique opportunity to experience both the radio and the show live.

During the Sports Festival 2021, Vieri, Adani, Ventola and Cassano met again in a special episode of “Calcio con la F” on the stage of the Santa Chiara Auditorium in Trento, guests of the Gazzetta dello Sport and the journalist Andrea Elefante. Thanks to the success achieved, the idea of ​​a tour of the best theaters in Italy with a real show was born. And after the success achieved last year, where the three episodes sold out, the tour starts again this year with two stages for a total of 4 days. The main theme also this year obviously remains the topicality of football in all its facets.

