Ragusa Calcio, the Blue Eagles return to Aldo Campo

Everything is ready for tomorrow’s match which marks the return of Asd Ragusa calcio 1949 home. For the first time this season, in fact, the blue eagles, involved in the tenth day of group I of the Serie D championship, will tread the renovated green of the Aldo Campo stadium which will act as a backdrop, albeit limited to the accesses permitted in the B stands for locals and C for the guests, at the match against Reggina, today Lfa Reggio Calabria. A great sporting celebration is expected with an opponent whose reputation needs no introduction.

Mister Giovanni Ignoffo’s team prepared with extreme diligence during the week, firstly to erase last Sunday’s dull performance, and then to try to enthuse as much as possible the large audience that will be present at the stadium. The Azzurri, needless to say, need points to move up from the awkward position in the standings in which they find themselves after nine matchdays. We have worked, over the last few days, precisely with this in mind with the hope that there will be an important reversal of trend. The match will not be easy because on the other side there is a top-level team that wants to reaffirm its peculiarities and its prestigious and recent past at all costs.

Meanwhile, ASD Ragusa calcio informs that, contrary to what was communicated previously, after having obtained specific authorization yesterday, the box office at the Aldo Campo stadium in the Selvaggio district, in view of Sunday’s match against Lfa Reggio Calabria, will be open as usual open from 2pm. It will be an opportunity to collect, upon presentation of the appropriate documentation, season ticket cards for those who have submitted a specific request.

