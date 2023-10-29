Home » Young woman who had been kidnapped in Monterrey released
News

Young woman who had been kidnapped in Monterrey released

by admin
Young woman who had been kidnapped in Monterrey released

Unofficially, it was learned during the night of October 27 that the young Paula Andrea Parra, who had been kidnapped since last October 18, was released in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Sabanalarga.

For now, the state of health of the young woman is unknown, and she is already with her family.

It was learned that from the Police Gaula, negotiations were being carried out with his captors to achieve his prompt return to freedom, so an official statement is expected from the Casanare Police to know details of the case.

Paula Andrea, who is a resident of the municipality of Cabuyaro, Meta, was kidnapped when she was traveling in the company of another young man who was released a few days after the kidnapping.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the Army in Arauca – news

You may also like

Shenzhou 17 Successfully Launches: Building a Powerful Aerospace...

After Hamas meeting: Israel summons Russian ambassador |...

Inaugurated Phase #1 of “Calle Universitaria” and 32...

Post-Pandemic Cross-Border Activity in Juarez City Shows Signs...

Security measures in the Aburrá Valley for the...

Why cryptocurrencies have a negative impact on the...

They hold the first Youth Festival in San...

15 People Shot at Halloween Party on Chicago’s...

This is how Transmilenio will work during election...

China and the United States Join Forces to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy