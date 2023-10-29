Young woman who had been kidnapped in Monterrey released

Unofficially, it was learned during the night of October 27 that the young Paula Andrea Parra, who had been kidnapped since last October 18, was released in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Sabanalarga.

For now, the state of health of the young woman is unknown, and she is already with her family.

It was learned that from the Police Gaula, negotiations were being carried out with his captors to achieve his prompt return to freedom, so an official statement is expected from the Casanare Police to know details of the case.

Paula Andrea, who is a resident of the municipality of Cabuyaro, Meta, was kidnapped when she was traveling in the company of another young man who was released a few days after the kidnapping.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Facebook

X

