Veterinary Researchers Develop Realistic Biomechanical Dog for Medical Training

Researchers at the University of Antioquia and the Metropolitan Technological Institute of Medellín have developed a realistic biomechanical dog model for veterinary education. The canine model, known as the “biomechanical dog,” allows veterinary students to interact and practice diagnosing and treating realistic medical cases without putting live animals at risk.

The idea for the biomechanical dog came from the realization that while human medical education had advanced with 3D visualization and simulation technologies, veterinary medicine still relied on outdated methods. Lynda Tamayo, Sonia Orozco, and Jorge Gallego from the University of Antioquia, along with Juan Pablo Murillo and Diana Orrego from the Metropolitan Technological Institute of Medellín, embarked on a project to fill this gap.

The researchers obtained a pug breed canine body, which was donated to science by its owner. The animal’s organs were removed, and cables and technology were inserted to replicate the symptoms of a sick canine. The body was then plastinated to create a realistic texture and appearance. The model was further equipped with electronic devices to simulate vital signs and other clinical alterations.

The biomechanical dog model includes features such as realistic skin, the ability to perform cardiac, cerebral, and pulmonary resuscitation, the pupillary reflex, and the ability to take blood and femoral pressure samples. The model can be programmed with different diseases and conditions, allowing students to practice diagnosing and treating various scenarios.

The technology used in the biomechanical dog model was imported from the United States and Germany and integrated into the model by the researchers. The project was patented and certified as an innovative idea in the veterinary industry.

The researchers’ goal is to improve veterinary education and ultimately benefit animals by training better veterinarians. They envision expanding the model to include other species, such as cats and cows, to further enhance animal education.

The biomechanical dog model will be integrated into the curriculum at the University of Antioquia in 2024, allowing students to utilize the technology in their studies. The researchers hope that the model will significantly improve the clinical skills of future veterinarians, leading to better quality of life and timely medical care for animals.

Share this: Facebook

X

