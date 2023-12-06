RAMPA TO MMA: Another big project. Defeat 16 magors, Paradeiser rejoices

According to iDNES.cz, the domestic organization Oktagon is preparing the second year of the Tipsport GameChanger pyramid project. This time in a light weight of up to 70 kilograms.

“I can’t confirm anything!” laughs Paradeiser when asked directly if he will attend. “I don’t have a signed contract, but I believe it will work out. And successfully.”

In December, the first year of the tournament will culminate, bringing together sixteen elite European welterweight fighters up to 77 kilograms, the winner will receive around seven million crowns.

“Winning it is brutal,” says Paradeiser. “It’s not so much about the money, it’s about defeating sixteen magors. But yeah, the money is great, even if I pour it all back into MMA. The wife is not happy with it.’

What else did Paradeiser talk about on the show?

About Saturday’s tournament in Ostrava, where Paradeiser (score 17-8) will face Slovak legend Ivan Buchinger (41-8) in the title battle and rematch. About training in Poland, where MMA do better. About the family tradition of giving children names containing the letter R and about life with two sons. About the dream of starting your own gym and raising new hopes. About archery and mental relaxation with weapons.

Share this: Facebook

X

