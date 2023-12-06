Home » RAMPA TO MMA: Another big project. Defeat 16 magors, Paradeiser rejoices
Sports

RAMPA TO MMA: Another big project. Defeat 16 magors, Paradeiser rejoices

by admin
RAMPA TO MMA: Another big project. Defeat 16 magors, Paradeiser rejoices

According to iDNES.cz, the domestic organization Oktagon is preparing the second year of the Tipsport GameChanger pyramid project. This time in a light weight of up to 70 kilograms.

“I can’t confirm anything!” laughs Paradeiser when asked directly if he will attend. “I don’t have a signed contract, but I believe it will work out. And successfully.”

In December, the first year of the tournament will culminate, bringing together sixteen elite European welterweight fighters up to 77 kilograms, the winner will receive around seven million crowns.

“Winning it is brutal,” says Paradeiser. “It’s not so much about the money, it’s about defeating sixteen magors. But yeah, the money is great, even if I pour it all back into MMA. The wife is not happy with it.’

What else did Paradeiser talk about on the show?

About Saturday’s tournament in Ostrava, where Paradeiser (score 17-8) will face Slovak legend Ivan Buchinger (41-8) in the title battle and rematch. About training in Poland, where MMA do better. About the family tradition of giving children names containing the letter R and about life with two sons. About the dream of starting your own gym and raising new hopes. About archery and mental relaxation with weapons.

See also  Italy with Germany, England and Hungary

You may also like

Fire brigade saves Gilbert Bodart (ex-Standard) after suicide...

Ragusa beats Acireale and remains in the lead...

Paris Olympic Skateboarding Points Competition ends with many...

Bielefeld: Boxer shot dead on the street –...

Juanfer Quintero exploded against an Argentine journalist; he...

Italian tennis player Luca Nardi beat Novak Djokovic...

Will sport and politics clash again?

Rome-Brighton: where the “gull heads” do not reach,...

Winter sports – The first kings of winter...

Giants fire JD Davis, who won arbitration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy