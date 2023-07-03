Rasmus Hojlund | United’s offer for the ‘new Haaland’

03/07/2023 and las 18:38 CEST

Rasmus Hojlund is one of the great objectives of the best teams in Europe

Manchester United have started talks to sign the Danish striker

Everything seems to point to Rasmus Hojlund will be one of the names of the next transfer window. The Danish striker is one of the great sensations from the old continentwhere it has become one of the objectives of the best teams in Europe.

Due to its characteristics on the pitch, Rasmus Hojlund is often compared to Erling Haaland. the danish, also left-handed like the norwegian strikerhas a corpulent physique and a imposing height that add to the great explosiveness of the player.

Between the interested teams by the Danish battering ram, the Manchester United is who seems to be taken the advantage in his signing in the last few months. The ‘Red Devils’ need reinforce the point of attack for the next season and drive a list of forwards in which Hojlund is one of the main objectives.

As reported Fabricius Romanthe English team would be very interested in his signingalthough denies that they have offered 40 million euros as rumored. In fact, Atalanta always asks for a sum greater than 80 ‘kilos’, although United does not want to enter a bid by the player at any time. The soap opera goes long…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

