What a voice! This was the presentation of Ana del Castillo in Factor X when she was a child

A video in which you can see the Vallenato singer Ana del Castillo participating in the program ‘Factor X’ on the RCN channel. In the clip, Ana is accompanied by her mother, who looks at the juries waiting for the approval of her daughter’s talent.

The now vallenato artist, appeared at the casting with the song ‘Me without you’ by Lily Goodman. The jurors, upon hearing his voice, did not hesitate to say ‘Yes’.

Excited, Ana del Castillo hugs them, and thanks them for the opportunity. From that moment on, the ‘sexy bomb of vallenato’ began to build his musical career.

The interpreter of ‘La cachera’ is one of the most outstanding vallenato exponents of the genre. With her musical album ‘El favor de Dios’ He managed to further catapult his career.

