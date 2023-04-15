She was close to the Olympics and was one of the best track and field athletes in Germany, if not in the world. Then, in autumn 2022, Louisa Grauvogel suffered a sudden hearing loss. Burnout. Depression. The pressure to perform and the stress had become too great. Louisa Grauvogel has to end her career. A step that is extremely difficult for her. Because so far she has mainly defined herself through her sport, through high performance. What now? Who am I when I can no longer be a top athlete? How does “normal”, stress-free life work. “Real Life” accompanied Louisa Grauvogel for weeks on her search for a new meaning in life. At her new beginning.

