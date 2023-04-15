Home Sports Real life: Burnout of a competitive athlete – Louisa Grauvogel’s exit
She was close to the Olympics and was one of the best track and field athletes in Germany, if not in the world. Then, in autumn 2022, Louisa Grauvogel suffered a sudden hearing loss. Burnout. Depression. The pressure to perform and the stress had become too great. Louisa Grauvogel has to end her career. A step that is extremely difficult for her. Because so far she has mainly defined herself through her sport, through high performance. What now? Who am I when I can no longer be a top athlete? How does “normal”, stress-free life work. “Real Life” accompanied Louisa Grauvogel for weeks on her search for a new meaning in life. At her new beginning.

