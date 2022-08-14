Under a goal, Ancelotti’s team overturns their opponents and wins 2-1 on their league debut with goals from Vazquez and Alaba

For an hour the dream of the newly promoted remains alive, capable of keeping the reigning Spanish and European champions underneath. Then Real Madrid shakes up and overturns an Almeria dropped at a distance, winning the first three points of their Liga: with Benzema dry, after the initial lightning advantage of Ramazani, the cue in the area of ​​Vazquez and the golazo on a free kick are decisive Alaba, who completed the comeback within 15 minutes of the second half. Ancelotti’s team suffers more than their opponents should but dominate all the statistics (15 shots on goal, as many corners and 68% of ball possession): taking advantage of the draw at the Barcelona debut (Saturday 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano) , the Merengues already reach +2 on the eternal rivals.

Golden balls — Under the eyes of Alex Del Piero, present in the stands of the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria, Ancelotti presents himself with 6 players who are candidates for the Ballon d’Or: in the 4-3-3 of the Blancos they are owners Courtois, Rudiger, Vinicius and bomber Benzema (27 goals in the last championship plus 15 in the Champions 2021/22), while Casemiro and Modric start off the bench. In midfield space for Camavinga, the new signing Tchouameni (from Monaco) and Kroos. Almeria, newly promoted to La Liga, responds with a shrewd 5-3-2: two old acquaintances from Serie A like Ely and Sadiq, respectively former Milan and Roma, are also on the field. Ready, go and surprise the first to unlock the match are the Andalusians of mister Rubí: launch of Eguaras, Ramazani (2001) escapes on the edge of the offside, taking advantage of a carelessness of Rudiger (arrived this summer from Chelsea), and Courtois hole for the local advantage (6 ‘). Real responds with Valverde (8 ‘) and Benzema (10’) but the Almeria, ordered in the field, holds up and at 14 ‘touches the double with Sadiq. At 28 ‘Fernando says no to Benzema’s header. The red and white goalkeeper then rises to the chair in the final, when he opposes with his foot the attempt from the left of Vinicius (37 ‘) and then saves on Rudiger’s header (41’). At 43 ‘Vazquez signs the equalizer on a cross from Kroos but the referee Munuera cancels for a millimeter offside. Ancelotti’s team closes the first half at a disadvantage despite 7 shots on target and 12 corners to their credit. See also The rebirth with the Tournament of Nations scheduled from 21 to 27 June

alaba — The second half opens with the entry of Modric for Camavinga: the Croatian, in his match number 438 with Real, thus equals Cristiano Ronaldo. At 47 ‘Vinicius hits the post from the left-handed out. Followed by attempts by Valverde (51 ‘) and, on the opposite side, by Sadiq (52’). At 54 ‘Fernando makes a miracle on Benzema’s blow in the area. From 57 ‘Ancelotti plays the Hazard card. At game time (and at the twelfth shot on goal) here is the Blancos equalizer: Vazquez deposits a carambulated ball on his feet after an action carried out by the usual Vinicius (60 ‘). At 75 ‘the comeback is served directly on a free kick with the rev counter: Alaba, who entered for a couple of seconds, brushes the incomparable 1-2 under seven. The reaction of the Almeria is a central shot, without too many dangers for Courtois, by Sanchez (85 ‘). While at 87 Vazquez touches the brace from the right. Six minutes of injury time in which the hosts throw their hearts over the obstacle, in search of a draw, but the result never changes. In the next round Elche-Almeria and Celta Vigo-Real.

