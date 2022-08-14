Home News In Versilia the copies of the Riace Bronzes “returned” to the sea
In Versilia the copies of the Riace Bronzes “returned” to the sea

On the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the discovery of the Riace Bronzes, Marina di Pietrasanta, in Versilia, is showing two copies of the famous sculptures, made between 1990 and 1995 by the Del Chiaro Art Foundry. The two copies, made in life size, were “returned” to the sea which was their keeper until August 16, 1972, the date of their discovery. The site-specific project was called Rewind and foresees that the Bronzes remain on the seabed for a year: only in 2023, at the end of the exhibition, will it be possible to evaluate the impact of the interaction between sea and bronze.

