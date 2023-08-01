Real Madrid’s 230 Million Euro Bid for Mbappe: Can an Agreement be Reached Within This Week?

Title: Real Madrid Set to Bid €230 Million for Mbappe, Aims for Agreement Within the Week

Publish Date: July 31, 20XX

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of leaving the Ligue 1 giants, with Real Madrid leading the race for his signature. A media report from ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez reveals that Real Madrid, in an attempt to avoid stiff competition from Premier League clubs, is prepared to offer €230 million to secure Mbappe’s services this summer, hoping to reach an agreement within the next week.

While Real Madrid initially had hopes of signing Mbappe as a free agent in 2024, concerns over rival Premier League clubs’ interest forced them to make an earlier move. The Spanish club believes that making a substantial bid will not only guarantee the acquisition of the French superstar but also deter any potential competitors from entering the race.

According to Faez’s report, it is highly likely that Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer, with the transfer probability estimated to be 100%. The 22-year-old forward has been keen on a departure from Paris this transfer window, and PSG has been actively working to facilitate his departure. Despite feeling deceived by Mbappe’s contract extension with the French club, Real Madrid is willing to put past suspicions aside due to his outstanding performances on the field.

Earlier reports had disclosed that Real Madrid had already submitted a €230 million offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Mbappe’s transfer. However, PSG may consider selling him at a lower price to avoid a protracted saga. The French club is eager to replace Mbappe as soon as possible, and it is rumored that they have already secured a verbal agreement with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. Paris Saint-Germain is willing to pay €50 million in liquidated damages to bring Dembele to the Parc des Princes, indicating their determination to find a suitable replacement.

As negotiations continue, the clock is ticking for both clubs. Real Madrid hopes to finalize the deal within the week, allowing Paris Saint-Germain ample time to bring in reinforcements. Mbappe’s departure will pave the way for Dembele’s arrival, cementing PSG’s attacking options for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Sohu. Sohu is an information release platform and provides information storage services only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

