Cucumber, the Variety Show Host, Tears up at Fundraising Banquet for Shifang Energizing Center

Title: Variety Show Host Hu Gua Moved to Tears at Fundraising Banquet for Shifang Energizing Center

Date: July 30, 2021

HUGUA, a well-known variety show host, led a successful fundraising banquet for the Shifang Energizing Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children with disabilities. The event, which took place on July 29, saw a full house of 155 tables, with an enthusiastic crowd of donating guests. Overwhelmed by the support, Hu Gua couldn’t help shedding tears of gratitude.

Among the attendees were several artist friends who wholeheartedly support public welfare activities, including Pei Zhen, Cao Yawen, Du Xintian, Li Zisen, Yip Xinmei, Lai Huiru, Guo Zhongyou, Hu Shi’an, and Lin Baiyu. They too were moved by the generosity of the guests, describing it as a truly loving night.

Shifang Energizing Center, located in Dakengshan District, Taichung, quietly serves children from disadvantaged families, taking care of 65% of their rehabilitation and treatment costs, while the government provides 28%, and the students themselves contribute 7%. The center relies heavily on self-funded initiatives to meet its financial needs, making events like this fundraising dinner crucial. After a gap of three years without such an event, Hu Gua expressed his hope for everyone’s enthusiastic support.

The charity bazaar held during the fundraising dinner received an overwhelming response. In addition, several VIPs presented checks worth a total of 1 million yuan to Hu Gua as their contribution, further warming the hearts of the people present. Initially, the target amount for the night was set at 8 million yuan, but due to the generous donations, it quickly surpassed that mark. Hu Gua and his fellow artists decided to stop at 10.44 million yuan. Overwhelmed by this achievement, Hu Gua was moved to tears and found it hard to regain his composure.

The emotional impact of the event extended beyond Hu Gua, as other artists, including Pei Zhen and Du Xintian, were also unable to hold back their tears. Speaking about the experience, Hu Gua admitted that he hadn’t been so moved in a long time, emphasizing that every dollar donated is a lifeline for these children. He said, “As a host, it’s rare for me to cry to the point of being speechless.” His genuine emotions resonated with everyone present.

During the Shifang fundraising dinner, the schoolchildren and students showcased their talents through taiko drums, percussion, and ocarina performances. Some children went on stage using walkers, proudly demonstrating their progress and growth to all attendees. The event aimed to raise funds for rehabilitation treatment expenses, equipment replacement, slope water, and soil conservation, all aimed at improving the lives of disabled children and ensuring their safety.

The success of the Shifang Energizing Center’s fundraising dinner speaks volumes about the compassion and kindness present in society. Through these collective efforts, the lives of disabled children in the community are being positively impacted, offering them hope for a brighter future.

