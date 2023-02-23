Home Sports Real Madrid’s attack runs perfectly, dominated the challenge with Zalgiris Kaunas
Sports

Real Madrid’s attack runs perfectly, dominated the challenge with Zalgiris Kaunas

by admin
Real Madrid’s attack runs perfectly, dominated the challenge with Zalgiris Kaunas

At the Wizink Center there is no story in the match between Real Madrid and Zalgiris Kaunas, with the Blancos devastating in attack from start to finish.

96-69 the final result, the hosts close with 73% from two, there are 20 points from Musa, 16 from Tavares and 11 with 8 rebounds from Poirier.

A night to forget for the Lithuanian team, Brazdeikis unique in double figures with 16 points, Polonara finishes with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 18 minutes.

See also  Formula1, Belgian GP: start suspended due to pouring rain

You may also like

Can LeBron & Anthony Davis be trusted to...

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Braga (3-2)

Manchester United – FC Barcelona

Amphibian Love Season | How to help them

Esport – League of Legends: in LFL, Solary...

Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on agg): Fred...

Tommaso Pobega graduated with a thesis on Milan

John Motson: Legendary commentator was a ‘remarkable’ character,...

The government sets the date for the local...

The NBA is back, watch out for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy