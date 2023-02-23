At the Wizink Center there is no story in the match between Real Madrid and Zalgiris Kaunas, with the Blancos devastating in attack from start to finish.

96-69 the final result, the hosts close with 73% from two, there are 20 points from Musa, 16 from Tavares and 11 with 8 rebounds from Poirier.

A night to forget for the Lithuanian team, Brazdeikis unique in double figures with 16 points, Polonara finishes with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 18 minutes.