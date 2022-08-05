Home Sports Rebuffi and Lombardo, 2 Pavesi on the bench in Alessandria
Sports

Rebuffi and Lombardo, 2 Pavesi on the bench in Alessandria

by admin
Rebuffi and Lombardo, 2 Pavesi on the bench in Alessandria

Chosen as coach and deputy by the owner Di Masi after the divorce from Longo. The first has been training the youth teams of the grays for 8 years, Claudio has also led Voghe

Enrico Venni

04 August 2022

PAVIA

After relegation from Serie B and the divorce in recent days with coach Moreno Longo, Alexandria relies on two technicians from Pavia in view of the next Serie C championship. The new coach is, in fact, Fabio Rebuffi, 35, from Pavia, son of Adriano, a long-time prosecutor in the world of football, returning from eight seasons in the gray youth teams where he led the Under 16, 17 and Berretti teams. His deputy will be Claudio Lombardo from Voghera, fresh from his last experience in Promotion at Bressana.

Alexandria experienced a troubled summer, a tense situation, which culminated in the farewell of Longo who, together with his staff, terminated the contract that bound him to the Piedmontese grays until 30 June 2023.

The patron Luca Di Masi has also put 12 players on the starter list. At the beginning of June, the head of the Alexandrian club had announced ongoing negotiations for the sale of the property, but so far there have been no concrete developments towards a possible handover.

Last week, Di Masi himself reassured the fans on the continuation of the project and on the intention of setting up a team capable of at least remaining in Serie C.

Now the choice of a young coach like Rebuffi, who in the squad will find many players from the nursery he himself trained, in a staff that will be in the name of the green line, with some expert elements.

See also  Pussetto: "See? We are a compact group "De Maio:" Now we score points in the championship "

Since yesterday morning, in the meantime, Claudio Lombardo has officially joined him as deputy, guaranteeing the wealth of experience acquired with his long career as a footballer (including the debut in Serie A with the Inter shirt in whose nursery he grew up, and the series B played in Cosenza), then on the bench where among his experiences there are those in series D at the helm of the Vogherese in the Ascagni era and then of the Derthona, up to the last unsuccessful parenthesis at the helm of the overseas orange. –

Enrico Venni

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Bad weather in Val di Fassa: water bomb...

Bundesliga, Bayern avalanche on Eintracht: there are only...

The 13th Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival...

Silas on the coaching team: Lucas will focus...

Rugby Feltre, debut on the field of Botticino....

Vito Annicchiarico is dead: in the film ‘Rome...

Juve, Vlahovic without a goal and late condition:...

World Cup, the direct final for Rizza and...

Swimming, Federica Pellegrini will be the godmother of...

Nothing from Emilia, the row of Canottieri is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy