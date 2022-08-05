Chosen as coach and deputy by the owner Di Masi after the divorce from Longo. The first has been training the youth teams of the grays for 8 years, Claudio has also led Voghe

After relegation from Serie B and the divorce in recent days with coach Moreno Longo, Alexandria relies on two technicians from Pavia in view of the next Serie C championship. The new coach is, in fact, Fabio Rebuffi, 35, from Pavia, son of Adriano, a long-time prosecutor in the world of football, returning from eight seasons in the gray youth teams where he led the Under 16, 17 and Berretti teams. His deputy will be Claudio Lombardo from Voghera, fresh from his last experience in Promotion at Bressana.

Alexandria experienced a troubled summer, a tense situation, which culminated in the farewell of Longo who, together with his staff, terminated the contract that bound him to the Piedmontese grays until 30 June 2023.

The patron Luca Di Masi has also put 12 players on the starter list. At the beginning of June, the head of the Alexandrian club had announced ongoing negotiations for the sale of the property, but so far there have been no concrete developments towards a possible handover.

Last week, Di Masi himself reassured the fans on the continuation of the project and on the intention of setting up a team capable of at least remaining in Serie C.

Now the choice of a young coach like Rebuffi, who in the squad will find many players from the nursery he himself trained, in a staff that will be in the name of the green line, with some expert elements.

Since yesterday morning, in the meantime, Claudio Lombardo has officially joined him as deputy, guaranteeing the wealth of experience acquired with his long career as a footballer (including the debut in Serie A with the Inter shirt in whose nursery he grew up, and the series B played in Cosenza), then on the bench where among his experiences there are those in series D at the helm of the Vogherese in the Ascagni era and then of the Derthona, up to the last unsuccessful parenthesis at the helm of the overseas orange. –

Enrico Venni