Sold out today at It’s night of Recanati for the last match of the regular season of the Serie C championship between the landlord Recanatese and Ancona. Although the home team have reached safety, there hasn’t been a single ticket available for this derby since mid-week. Derby obviously understood in a regional sense and which is equally clearly approached in a diametrically opposite way by the two squares. Anyway, sold out even in the guest area packed with almost 500 people.

The Dorians despite the latest results not exactly worthy of the red and white coat of arms, are very excited and a few minutes after the kick-off they color the sector with a very thick scarf (which due to a problem with the camera lens, unfortunately I was unable to immortalize at best), then dry and repeated chants for several minutes, despite their team remaining ten after only fifteen minutes and at the end of the first half they went doubly behind. Beyond the heavy deficit that is maturing on the pitch, even when their team finds themselves down by four goals, the guests practically don’t give up a single moment even if there is no shortage of bad moods.

As for the hosts, after the warnings from Montegiorgio there are no longer any forms of organized support, a real pity because in the past they were a really great group. Despite everything, a handful of boys, albeit without a banner, support the Giallorossi on the pitch accompanied by a drum and even light a torch in the final minutes.

On the field it ends with a heavy 4-0 in favor of Recanatese, however already largely safe and perhaps Ancona, also already qualified for the playoffs, was mentally already projected beyond this match. The important thing will be to confirm this and put your heart and grit into your next commitments. For the team and above all for the fans.

Francesco Fortunato