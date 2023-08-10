Research on women in the ultras world: contribute to the interview!

Long snubbed by the academic world which has at best relegated it to mere deviance, typhus is increasingly finding space above all thanks to new generations of researchers, sensitive to its subcultural, social and aggregative significance if not even coming from that world and therefore capable of grasp its nuances invisible to the eyes of those who have always evaluated it only on the basis of clichés. The biggest problem, however, is the lack of authoritative sources on the subject and it is not so simple to historicize the news reporting that suffers from the same prejudices mentioned above or the self-narration of the fans themselves, which for equal and opposite reaction has equally limits of partiality.

The situation, if possible, is even worse when it comes to the participation of women in groups and in the Curves which, although less relevant in terms of numbers, has not been so in terms of importance and continuity over time. Hence the idea of ​​prof. Fabio Milazzo, former author of “Violent typhus in Italy. Football hooliganism and public order in stadiums 1947-2020 ′′ published by FrancoAngeli in 2022, to focus on research and a subsequent publication that would analyze precisely the role of women in the ultras world.

In support of Milazzo’s work, we extend this interview to the Curva girls who are reading us.

Thanks in advance also from the author to those who want to offer their contribution and experience.

(The questions should be considered only hints to expose one’s reflections and points of view, so please answer not limiting yourself to a yes or no. Thanks again for your availability)

Here the form with the complete interview with all the questions:

