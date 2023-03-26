The Czech footballers did a great job of qualifying for EURO 2024. They won 3:1 at home over the favorite from Poland, and on Monday against Moldova, which is, on the other hand, an outsider, they are expected to add another three points to the table. “No match is easy. Today, every team knows how to run, prepare physically,” Martin Pospíšil, Sigma Olomouc football player, sends a small warning on the Přímák program on Sport.cz. “The first goal will be important, then we’ll take care of it,” he says.

