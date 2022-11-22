Record recoveries will set the trend. Holland and England in full swing: all about the 2nd day

The first 4 games of the 2022 World Cup set a record in terms of injury time: 64 minutes played in total, second plus second minus. Then protests, ducks and goals: in “Tg Mondiale” we tell you everything that happened today with our correspondents in Doha Fabio Bianchi and Chiara Soldi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

