RedBird can take AC Milan back to their glory days

Among the thousand assets of LeBron James there are also the shares of Main Street Advisors, a fund based in Los Angeles that supported Red Bird in the acquisition of AC Milan.
The Lakers star is therefore a passive investor in the Rossoneri club, and spoke about it in the Gazzetta dello Sport: «I love European football and I think Milan are a truly special club on and off the pitch. There is a great opportunity to bring Milan back among the top teams and top brands of European football in the world. Milan is a world-class city at the intersection of fashion, sport, entertainment and culture. Milan is his perfect ambassador and RedBird the right owner to bring Milan back to its glory days.”