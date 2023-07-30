Home » RedBird can take AC Milan back to their glory days
Sports

RedBird can take AC Milan back to their glory days

by admin
RedBird can take AC Milan back to their glory days

Among the thousand assets of LeBron James there are also the shares of Main Street Advisors, a fund based in Los Angeles that supported Red Bird in the acquisition of AC Milan.

The Lakers star is therefore a passive investor in the Rossoneri club, and spoke about it in the Gazzetta dello Sport: «I love European football and I think Milan are a truly special club on and off the pitch. There is a great opportunity to bring Milan back among the top teams and top brands of European football in the world. Milan is a world-class city at the intersection of fashion, sport, entertainment and culture. Milan is his perfect ambassador and RedBird the right owner to bring Milan back to its glory days.”

See also  San Siro: goodbye Inter and Milan. New stadium in Sesto San Giovanni?

You may also like

Morocco Makes History with 1-0 Victory over South...

Sheet music from the Swiss game against New...

Juventus, is Kessie approaching?

This is how Germany gets to the round...

STEVE HOOKER’S GOLD AUCTION AT THE BEIJING 2008...

Chinese Team Claims Women’s Recurve Team Gold in...

RB Leipzig: Captain Will Orban reveals his crazy...

Linda Caicedo’s Spectacular Goal Propels Colombia to Victory...

Swimming World Championships, Benedetta Pilato is bronze medal...

Very late defeat: Germany has to tremble now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy