Wimbledon 2023, the results of the Italians: Cocciaretto ahead, Bronzetti out

Excellent debut of the n. 1 of Italy that eliminates the contemporary Osorio in two sets. On the other hand, Bronzetti and Stefanini greet the All England Club immediately, beaten respectively by the Romanian Cristian and the Estonian Kontaveit.

Good start for Elisabetta Cocciaretto at Wimbledon. The Italian defeated the same age Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 6-4, in a game with many upheavals in the face due to the many interruptions due to rain. In the first set Cocciaretto starts strong and takes up 3-0 with a double break, before returning one and allowing Osorio to get close to 3-2. The number 1 of Italy is in a negative phase in terms of service and continues to offer break points: the third in the game is the good one and the Colombian completes the hook at 3-3. The interruption due to rain couldn’t be more providential than that and in fact Cocciaretto won three games on his return and took home the first set. The truce, however, did not last long and the drops returned to wet court 5 just at the moment in which the Italian had to save a break point at the beginning of the second set. The interruption this time does not help the WTA number 43, who shoots out the forehand and is immediately down by a break. The continuous stop and go, however, did not help Osorio either. The carousel of break and counterbreak lasts until Cocciaretto holds serve in the fifth game, going up 3-2, but the Italian still ends up one break down in the seventh game. Inertia would seem to smile at Osorio, but the Colombian never finds the feeling in serving and suffers a three-to-zero match, with Cocciaretto closing on the second match point. In the second round, the Italian will face the Spanish Rebeka Masarova.

Stefanini ko con Kontaveit

Instead, Lucrezia’s tournament ends in the first round Stefanini. The Italian, who came from qualifying, was defeated by former number 2 in the world, Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian, who announced his retirement after the Championships due to a chronic back injury, won with a double 6-4, thus extending his career by one game. In the first set Stefanini seems to suffer his debut at Wimbledon: Kontaveit takes advantage of the greater experience and goes ahead 2-0, canceling a ball for the immediate counterbreak. The Estonian doesn’t seem solid on serve and is forced to save two more break points in the fourth game as well. Even Stefanini struggles to score with the joke, but manages to avoid the double break, before the rain sends both of them to the locker room. On her return, the Italian has a ball for the counterbreak, but the drops come back to wet the pitch 6. After an hour’s stop, we’re ready to go and Stefanini is back on 4-4, only to suffer another break when it’s time to put head forward. At the time of closing the set, Kontaveit lets himself be hung up by 40-15 and has to cancel a ball for the counterbreak, but takes advantage of the fourth set point available. In the second set the balance breaks already in the third game, with Kontaveit making it 2-1. Stefanini fights and from 4-2 he goes up to 4-4, but, as in the first set, when it’s time to put his head forward, he suffers another break, with Kontaveit who closes on the second match point. In the second round, the Estonian will face the 32nd seed, the Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Bronzetti is also out

Immediately out also Lucia Bronzesdefeated by Romanian Jacqueline Cristian, in the table with the protected ranking. The 133rd WTA won with a score of 6-3, 6-4. In the first set Bronzetti starts better, but doesn’t take advantage of four break points: one in the first game, three in the third. Cristian, on the other hand, is much more cynical and in the fifth game she breaks the Italian serve, before the rain interrupts the match. Bronzetti takes advantage of the break and upon returning to the field he immediately mends the gap, just in time before returning to the locker room. The continuous interruptions, however, in the long run do not help the Italian who suffers the break in the third round, with Cristian closing the partial at the first set point. Bronzetti is called to react and the Italian responds by immediately taking up 3-0 in the second set. Cristian mends the tear for the first time at 3-2, but suffers a break again when completing the comeback. At 4-2 it seems that Bronzetti can start towards the third set, but the Italian gets stuck in the serve and suffers a run of four games to zero, which costs him the match, with Cristian closing on the first match point.

The results of the Italians in the 1st round

COCCIARETTO – Osorio (Col) 6-3, 6-4 Contact (East) – STEFANINI 6-4, 6-4

BRONZETTI – Cristian (Rou) 3-6, 4-6

PAULINES vs [9] Kvitova (Cze) Gracheva (Fra) vs GIORGI

Brengle (USA) vs ERRANI 6-3, 3-0 (to be completed) RANKING

Nole chasing Federer: Wimbledon roll of honour

Wimbledon kicks off today, with Novak Djokovic attacking the record of eight successes of the ‘king’ of the Central Roger Federer. The Serbian, with seven victories, has equaled two myths like Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, but is ready to overtake. Who has won the most times in men’s singles? And in the female one? Here is the ranking starting from those who celebrated twice. The tournament live on Sky Sport and in streaming on NOW BERRETTINI-SONEGO LIVE

THE MULTI-WINNERS IN MEN’S SINGLES

17) 2 VICTORIES

JOHN HARTLEY (UK): 1879, 1880 JOSHUA PIM (UK): 1893, 1894 NORMAN BROOKES (Australia): 1907, 1914 GERALD PATTERSON (Australia): 1919, 1922 JEAN BOROTRA (France): 1924, 1926 RENÉ LACOSTE (France): 1925, 1928 HENRI COCHET (France): 1927, 1929 DON BUDGE (USA): 1937, 1938 LEW HOAD (Australia): 1956, 1957 ROY EMERSON (Australia): 1964, 1965 JIMMY CONNORS (USA): 1974, 1982 STEFAN EDBERG (Sweden): 1988, 1990 RAFAEL NADAL (Spain): 2008, 2010* ANDY MURRAY (R. United Kingdom): 2013, 2016* * still active

10) BORIS BECKER (Germany): 3 Wimbledon wins

1985: Beat Kevin Curren (South Africa) 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 1986: Beat Ivan Lendl (Czech Republic) 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 1989: Beat Stefan Edberg ( Sweden) 6-0, 7-6, 6-4

10) JOHN MCENROE (Usa): 3 vittorie a Wimbledon

1981: Beat Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 1983: Beat Chris Lewis (New Zealand) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 1984: Beat Jimmy Connors (Usa ) 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

