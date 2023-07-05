Riots in France: social networks at the heart of urban violence – Myciv225: An eye on my Ivory Coast

Social networks are now a political issue in democratic countries. In times of crisis, France wants to control them. African contagion? Nothing is less sure !

A bullet fired at close range kills Nahel, 17, in Nanterre, France on June 27, 2023. This version of “ self-defense of the policeman is contradicted by videos posted on social networks. The next days, violence breaks out between young demonstrators and law enforcement in several cities.

The police “at war”

Looting, degradation of official buildings and destruction of private property, the home of a mayor attacked with a ramming car, punches and arrests… Videos of the clashes are massively relayed on social networks. The police say they are “at war” against the ” pests and savage hordes “. President Emmanuel Macron has no solution to stop the violence.

Controlling social networks in times of crisis

Its only way out is an attitude long observed in Africa and yet decried by France: controlling and prohibiting social networks in times of crisis. Like the Guinean and Senegalese presidents, the French president accuses the demonstrators of ” mimicry of violence ».

He then asks Snapchat et TikTok as well as other platforms to remove sensitive content. His government threatens to define the users of social networks who participate in the commission of offenses ».

Deliver IP addresses to hunt down rioters

Certainly, ” the responsibility of social networks is essential in the riots, but voices are rising in France for denounce “ a totalitarianism of the multitude ». Never mind. The “democratic” Macron government, like the so-called undemocratic african » set the judicial authority in motion. This one asks operators to deliver IP addressesto identify “ those who use it to say when where and how we’re going to break it ».

In France, the revolt of May 68 which carried away the general of Gaule was done thanks to the transistor. Will social networks achieve the same feat, as some French people want? While waiting to know the outcome of these riots fueled by social networks, the offending police officer is indicted. The grieving mother hopes for a trial. Meanwhile, the government and the screaming street fight over the loyalty of social media.

