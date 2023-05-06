Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck justifies late penalty whistle for Schalke

Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck defended his penalty whistle in injury time for Schalke 04 in the game at FSV Mainz 05 (3:2).

“I didn’t see it in the game. Knowing how much is at stake here, I wanted to take the chance to watch it again for myself. Judging by the pictures, it was a clear and long hold. That’s why I’m up penalty decided for Schalke,” said Jöllenbeck DAZN.

Substitute Anthony Caci kept Schalke’s Marius Bülter on the jersey. The foul turned the penalty into the latest goal in Bundesliga history (90 + 12).

“Before that, Bülter is holding our player. Why is it a foul if our player does it?” Asked the angry FSV coach Bo Svensson: “For a club that is in the relegation battle, it’s a bitter aftertaste. It is a clear mistake.”