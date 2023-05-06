Home » Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck justifies late penalty whistle for Schalke
Sports

Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck justifies late penalty whistle for Schalke

by admin
Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck justifies late penalty whistle for Schalke

Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck defended his penalty whistle in injury time for Schalke 04 in the game at FSV Mainz 05 (3:2).

“I didn’t see it in the game. Knowing how much is at stake here, I wanted to take the chance to watch it again for myself. Judging by the pictures, it was a clear and long hold. That’s why I’m up penalty decided for Schalke,” said Jöllenbeck DAZN.

Substitute Anthony Caci kept Schalke’s Marius Bülter on the jersey. The foul turned the penalty into the latest goal in Bundesliga history (90 + 12).

“Before that, Bülter is holding our player. Why is it a foul if our player does it?” Asked the angry FSV coach Bo Svensson: “For a club that is in the relegation battle, it’s a bitter aftertaste. It is a clear mistake.”

See also  Firepower is horrible!Bayern scores only 1 goal in 2021 league record

You may also like

Why Is Anthony Richardson Suddenly The NFL Draft’s...

Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City Women: Frida Maanum’s...

The first inland river tourism water sports center...

Football: Japan, Iniesta will leave Kobe this summer...

Miami Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton calls Mercedes practice...

Verstappen in front of Sainz. Leclerc third crashes...

Toronto Raptors, Charles Lee of the Bucks interviewed

Inter Milan’s “new Zanetti” is brilliant but has...

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown spark Celtics past 76ers...

“I apologize but I could not delete it”-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy