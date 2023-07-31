relive the victory of France against Brazil

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the second match of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup, organized in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

What is it about ? From the shock of Pool F of the 2023 World Cup between Brazil and Les Bleues. Hooked by Jamaica in the first match (0-0), Hervé Renard’s players will have to show a completely different face this Saturday.

Or ? At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

At what time ? Midi.

On which channel ? France 2.

Qui live ? Oscar Korbosli and Valentin Baudry, at the heart of the Austerlitz kop, and Anthony Hernandez, lively on the ball in Brisbane.

Who arbitrates? Australian Kate Jacewicz.

The composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset, Lakrar, Renard (cap.), Karchaoui – Dali, Geyoro, Toletti – Diani, Le Summer, Bacha.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Leticia – Antonia, Lauren, Rafaelle (cap.), Tamires – Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Adriana – Geyse, Debinha.

Coach: Pia Sundhage.

What won’t we talk about?

Of the fabulous destiny… of armchair 41

A little reading while you wait:

Before a crucial match against Brazil, Wendie Renard’s calf attracts all eyes

The 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: matches and which channel to watch them on

The results of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

2023 World Cup: ineffective and sometimes feverish, the Blues miss their debut against the Jamaicans

Women’s World Cup: for Haiti, a first World Cup thanks to a generation born in the ruins

Women’s World Cup: Les Bleues and the temptation of foreigners

Women’s World Cup: the French team in search of the “click” to finally win

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

