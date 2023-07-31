Home » relive the victory of France against Brazil
relive the victory of France against Brazil

relive the victory of France against Brazil

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the second match of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup, organized in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

What is it about ? From the shock of Pool F of the 2023 World Cup between Brazil and Les Bleues. Hooked by Jamaica in the first match (0-0), Hervé Renard’s players will have to show a completely different face this Saturday.

Or ? At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

At what time ? Midi.

On which channel ? France 2.

Qui live ? Oscar Korbosli and Valentin Baudry, at the heart of the Austerlitz kop, and Anthony Hernandez, lively on the ball in Brisbane.

Who arbitrates? Australian Kate Jacewicz.

The composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset, Lakrar, Renard (cap.), Karchaoui – Dali, Geyoro, Toletti – Diani, Le Summer, Bacha.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Leticia – Antonia, Lauren, Rafaelle (cap.), Tamires – Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Adriana – Geyse, Debinha.

Coach: Pia Sundhage.

