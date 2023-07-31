Mysterious message about the disappearance of the girl Katarina Stambolić | Info

A message appeared on social networks regarding the disappearance of a teenage girl in Chicago, Katarina Stambolić.

While family and friends have been searching for the girl Katarina Stambolić (15) for 20 days, all traces of whom were lost in Chicago, a woman who introduced herself as allegedly her aunt claims on social networks that Katarina has been found and that she is in contact with her parents.

Katarina went missing on July 10 and was last seen in Oak Lawn, Chicago. She has brown-green eyes and brown hair, is about 158 ​​cm tall and weighs about 45 kilograms. What particularly worried the family was that Katarina had never left home before without contacting her family. Nothing that happened in the days leading up to her disappearance indicated that this would happen.

Information about her disappearance was first published on the Instagram page Missingkids (missing children), and officials in Chicago launched an official investigation into her disappearance. The part of the city where she lived was searched, and they asked the citizens that anyone who has any information about her, forward it to the police.

They also mentioned that even the smallest detail could help in finding her, and they added that yes they take this case very seriously and will not stop the search until they find her. In the meantime, a comment by a certain Darinka D appeared on social networks.

“I am Katarina Stambolić’s aunt. Please stop looking for her. She is alive and well. She is in close contact with both parents every day. Please use your resources to really help the missing children who need help. She is not missing “Parents should be ashamed of using resources that could be used to help find children who really need help,” Darinka wrote. However, there is still no official news about her finding, the police and all relevant services are still looking for her, and the latest information is that she was seen in Oak Lawn, Chicago.

