Former football player Tomáš Řepka, who was paroled in January 2020, may return to prison. During the three-year probationary period, he did not fulfill the obligation set by the court to pay for the damage he caused by criminal activity. The Pilsen District Court decided on Thursday whether the well-known rioter will serve the rest of his sentence for violating the condition. However, he did not deliver a verdict in the end.

