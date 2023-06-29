Home » “He’s a double”- Corriere TV
World

“He’s a double”- Corriere TV

by admin
“He’s a double”- Corriere TV

Video of the Russian president a few days after the failed Wagner mutiny. Several observers do not question the identity, but underline the change in communication strategy of the Russian leader (and draw a parallel with the welcome given to Prigozhin in the city of Rostov on Saturday)

Four days after the attempted armed mutiny of WagnerRussian President Vladimir Putin left Moscow for the first time on a trip to the Caucasian republic of Dagestan.

In the videos released by the Kremlin, President Putin is seen in the crowd shaking hands and taking selfies.

Unusual images for a leader who, even during official meetings, is usually filmed and photographed at a safe distance from his interlocutors.

This is also why many people on the net raise doubts: there are those who argue that the one filmed in Dagestan is not actually Putin, but a double.

Several observers do not go so far as to question the identity of the protagonist of the video, but rather focus on the difference in Putin’s behavior.

“Because Putin, in Dagestan, was so unlike Putin – that is: so close to the crowd, and so ‘personal'”, asks, for example, the BBC’s Moscow correspondent, Steve Rosenberg. And Max Seddon, correspondent for the Financial Times, notes that “Putin’s appearance in front of an adoring crowd” seems to be a response “to the way Wagner was received in Rostov”.

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023, 12:49 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Vaccines, ok from the US at the fourth dose for the over 50s. Hope: "A common European position within a week"

You may also like

Usa, the Supreme Court: “Universities can no longer...

Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid

The showdown has begun in Moscow. Prigozhin’s sympathizers...

Tea Tairović in the arms of Uroš Račić...

natalija stevanović in the main draw of wimbledon...

Roberto Insigne would be close to Palermo, almost...

“Piazza Florio now in the hands of uncivilized...

Udinese Market – The Bull does not give...

What does the new ring road bring? How...

O winter 2023 do Hug – MONDO MODA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy