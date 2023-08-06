Results for August 2, 2023

Madrid

The world cup, which is held until August 20, can be seen open on television in Spain

Australia and New Zealand host for a month the celebration of the World Cup, whose grand finale takes place on August 20. Along the way, 64 matches will decide who wins this edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the ninth in its history.

And it is that the first Women’s Soccer World Cup did not arrive until the end of 1991 and was held in China. The two goals scored by the United States in the final, which were worth the first World Cup, were from Michelle Akers. The Californian striker was the top scorer, with 10 goals, and the footballer with the most goals in a single edition.

In the last World Cup, that of France in 2019, the US team was proclaimed winner for the fourth time in its history, after beating the Netherlands team in the final and after having eliminated Spain in the round of 16.

World Cup results live

This 2023, Spain is framed in group C, which it shares with Costa Ricans, Japanese and Zambians. There are eight groups, from A to H, with four teams in each up to a total of 32 national teams.

Below you can consult The updated calendar with all the results of the 2023 World Cup matches.

Complete calendar of the World Cup 2023

Thursday, July 20

Group A | New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Group B | Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Friday, July 21

Group B | Nigeria 0 – 0 Canada

Group A | Philippines 0 – 2 Switzerland

Group C | Spain 3 -0 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22

Group E – 03:00 | USA 3-0 Vietnam

Group C – 09:00 | Zambia 0-5 Japan

Group D – 11:30 | England 1-0 Haiti

Group D – 14:00 | Denmark 1-0 China

Sunday, July 23

Group G – 07:00 | Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Group E – 09:30 | Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

Group F – 12:00 | France 0-0 Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Group G – 08:00 | Italy 1-0 Argentina

Group H – 10:30 | Germany 6-0 Morocco

Group F – 13:00 | Brazil 4-0 Panama

Tuesday, July 25

Group H – 04:00 | Colombia 2-0 Korea Rep.

Group A – 07:30 | New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

Group A – 10:00 | Switzerland 0-0 Norway

Wednesday, July 26

Group B – 14:00 | Canada 2–1 Rep. Ireland

Group C – 07:00 | Japan 2 – 0 Costa Rica

Group C – 09:30 | Spain 5 – 0 Zambia

Thursday, July 27

Group E – 03:30 | USA 1 – 1 Netherlands

Group E – 09:30 | Portugal 2 – 0 Vietnam

Group B – 12:00 | Australia 2 – 3 Nigeria

Friday, July 28

Group G – 02:00 | Argentina – South Africa

Group D – 10:30 | England – Denmark

Group D – 1:00 p.m. | China-Haiti

Saturday, July 29

Group G – 09:30 | Sweden – Italy

Group F – 12:00 | France – Brazil

Group F – 2:30 p.m. | Panama – Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

Group H – 06:30 | Rep. Korea – Morocco

Group A – 09:00 | Norway – Philippines

Group H – 11:30 | Germany – Colombia

Monday, July 31

Group C – 09:00 | Costa Rica – Zambia

Group C – 09:00 | Japan – Spain

Group B – 12:00 | canada – australia

Group B – 12:00 | Rep. Ireland – Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E – 09:00| Portugal – USA

Group E – 09:00 | Vietnam – Netherlands

Group D – 1:00 p.m. | Chinese – England

Group D – 1:00 p.m. | Haiti – Denmark

Wednesday, August 02

Group G – 09:00 | Argentina – Sweden

Group G – 09:00 | South Africa – Italy

Group F – 12:00 | Jamaica – Brazil

Group F – 12:00 | Panama – France

Thursday, August 03

Group H – 12:00 | Korea Rep. – Germany

Group G – 12:00 | Morocco – Colombia

round of 16 matches

Saturday, August 5th

07:00 | 1st Group A – 2nd Group C

10:00 | 1st Group C – 2nd Group A

Sunday, August 06

04:00 | 1st Group E – 2nd Group G

11:00 | 1st Group G – 2nd Group E

Monday, August 07

12:30 | 1st Group B – 2nd Group D

09:30 | 1st Group D – 2nd Group B

Tuesday, August 08

13:00 | 1st Group F – 2nd Group H

10:00 | 1st Group H -2nd Group F

quarterfinal matches

Friday, August 11

03:00 | Eighth winner 1 – Eighth winner 3

09:30 | Round of 16 winner 2 – Round of 16 winner 4

Saturday, August 12th

09:00 | Eighth winner 5 – Eighth winner 7

12:30 p.m. | Eighth winner 6 – Eighth winner 8

semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

10:00 | Quarterfinal Winner 1 – Quarterfinal Winner 2

Wednesday, August 16

12:00 | Quarterfinal Winner 3 – Quarterfinal Winner 4

Match for 3rd and 4th place

Saturday, August 19th

10:00 | Semifinal loser 1 – Semifinal loser 2

Final

Sunday, August 20

12:00 | Semifinal Winner 1 – Semifinal Winner 2

