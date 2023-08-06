Results for August 2, 2023

Madrid
07/08/2023 a las 00:10
CEST
The world cup, which is held until August 20, can be seen open on television in Spain
Australia and New Zealand host for a month the celebration of the World Cup, whose grand finale takes place on August 20. Along the way, 64 matches will decide who wins this edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the ninth in its history.
And it is that the first Women’s Soccer World Cup did not arrive until the end of 1991 and was held in China. The two goals scored by the United States in the final, which were worth the first World Cup, were from Michelle Akers. The Californian striker was the top scorer, with 10 goals, and the footballer with the most goals in a single edition.
In the last World Cup, that of France in 2019, the US team was proclaimed winner for the fourth time in its history, after beating the Netherlands team in the final and after having eliminated Spain in the round of 16.
World Cup results live
This 2023, Spain is framed in group C, which it shares with Costa Ricans, Japanese and Zambians. There are eight groups, from A to H, with four teams in each up to a total of 32 national teams.
Below you can consult The updated calendar with all the results of the 2023 World Cup matches.
Complete calendar of the World Cup 2023
Thursday, July 20
Group A | New Zealand 1-0 Norway
Group B | Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Friday, July 21
Group B | Nigeria 0 – 0 Canada
Group A | Philippines 0 – 2 Switzerland
Group C | Spain 3 -0 Costa Rica
Saturday, July 22
Group E – 03:00 | USA 3-0 Vietnam
Group C – 09:00 | Zambia 0-5 Japan
Group D – 11:30 | England 1-0 Haiti
Group D – 14:00 | Denmark 1-0 China
Sunday, July 23
Group G – 07:00 | Sweden 2-1 South Africa
Group E – 09:30 | Netherlands 1-0 Portugal
Group F – 12:00 | France 0-0 Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G – 08:00 | Italy 1-0 Argentina
Group H – 10:30 | Germany 6-0 Morocco
Group F – 13:00 | Brazil 4-0 Panama
Tuesday, July 25
Group H – 04:00 | Colombia 2-0 Korea Rep.
Group A – 07:30 | New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Group A – 10:00 | Switzerland 0-0 Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group B – 14:00 | Canada 2–1 Rep. Ireland
Group C – 07:00 | Japan 2 – 0 Costa Rica
Group C – 09:30 | Spain 5 – 0 Zambia
Thursday, July 27
Group E – 03:30 | USA 1 – 1 Netherlands
Group E – 09:30 | Portugal 2 – 0 Vietnam
Group B – 12:00 | Australia 2 – 3 Nigeria
Friday, July 28
Group G – 02:00 | Argentina – South Africa
Group D – 10:30 | England – Denmark
Group D – 1:00 p.m. | China-Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G – 09:30 | Sweden – Italy
Group F – 12:00 | France – Brazil
Group F – 2:30 p.m. | Panama – Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H – 06:30 | Rep. Korea – Morocco
Group A – 09:00 | Norway – Philippines
Group H – 11:30 | Germany – Colombia
Monday, July 31
Group C – 09:00 | Costa Rica – Zambia
Group C – 09:00 | Japan – Spain
Group B – 12:00 | canada – australia
Group B – 12:00 | Rep. Ireland – Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E – 09:00| Portugal – USA
Group E – 09:00 | Vietnam – Netherlands
Group D – 1:00 p.m. | Chinese – England
Group D – 1:00 p.m. | Haiti – Denmark
Wednesday, August 02
Group G – 09:00 | Argentina – Sweden
Group G – 09:00 | South Africa – Italy
Group F – 12:00 | Jamaica – Brazil
Group F – 12:00 | Panama – France
Thursday, August 03
Group H – 12:00 | Korea Rep. – Germany
Group G – 12:00 | Morocco – Colombia
round of 16 matches
Saturday, August 5th
07:00 | 1st Group A – 2nd Group C
10:00 | 1st Group C – 2nd Group A
Sunday, August 06
04:00 | 1st Group E – 2nd Group G
11:00 | 1st Group G – 2nd Group E
Monday, August 07
12:30 | 1st Group B – 2nd Group D
09:30 | 1st Group D – 2nd Group B
Tuesday, August 08
13:00 | 1st Group F – 2nd Group H
10:00 | 1st Group H -2nd Group F
quarterfinal matches
Friday, August 11
03:00 | Eighth winner 1 – Eighth winner 3
09:30 | Round of 16 winner 2 – Round of 16 winner 4
Saturday, August 12th
09:00 | Eighth winner 5 – Eighth winner 7
12:30 p.m. | Eighth winner 6 – Eighth winner 8
semifinals
Tuesday, August 15
10:00 | Quarterfinal Winner 1 – Quarterfinal Winner 2
Wednesday, August 16
12:00 | Quarterfinal Winner 3 – Quarterfinal Winner 4
Match for 3rd and 4th place
Saturday, August 19th
10:00 | Semifinal loser 1 – Semifinal loser 2
Final
Sunday, August 20
12:00 | Semifinal Winner 1 – Semifinal Winner 2