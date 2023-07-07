Revival of Slavia: Caught like Lingr, slow on Tijani, Vlček is counted on

Above all, Slavia strengthened the attack. Will Mojmír Chytil, who came from Olomouc, or Muhamed Tijani, who arrived from Baník Ostrava, become a reliable scorer? They will probably compete, take time, plus Mick van Buren, Václav Jurečka and Stanislav Tecl are available. However, Trpišovský can come up with a variant with both of them in the lineup. Both should score goals and each one a little bit different.

Chytil’s advantage in Trpišovský’s eyes is that he already knows the Czech league. “He is well-versed in it. He is a fighter, he goes all out in everything, he will do anything for the team. He is dueling, at the same time he has sufficient speed and running stock. His greatest strength is playing with his back to the goal, in full defense. He can cover the ball, shut down opponents, turn around. And he is similar to Ondra Linger in that he does not like to lose, he does not give up. Even if the match doesn’t work out for him, you get the feeling that he gave it his all. I think he will fit in well here,” characterizes the coach of the twenty-four-year-old native of Skalka.

In addition to goals, Tijani should also bring strength in the air, Trpišovský expects that he will help with crosses in front of his own goal, that he will, for example, dribble away opponent’s kicks or corner kicks. “I’m looking forward to him being in the back line with Igoh (Ogbu) and them heading those balls away. We’ll be more calm right away,” pointed out the main strategist of the Czech vice-champion of what awaits in the onslaught of Soka. He lacked a similar quality in his team in the spring, especially in away duels. He admitted that he was interested in watching Tijani when he sent a header out of his own penalty area in the spring match in Olomouc territory about seven corners out of eight.

The burly Nigerian caught his eye the first time they met three years ago. “When I first saw him, I thought he was really huge. We’ve been watching him ever since,” Trpišovský described. “He’s big, tall, combative, and when he gets going, he’s very fast. I think he has great potential for growth. He’s a fighter on the field, a quiet and shy boy in private, we have to him more slowly and carefully,” the coach added. The fact that he has known Igoh Ogbue since childhood also helps, winger Srdjan Plavšič also reported on him, who spent the last season on loan at Baník Ostrava by his side.

It is Plavšič who is one of the returnees to Eden. He had a solid season, he can add dynamism to the team on the wing, or he can be an alternative on the left side of the lineup in a 3 – 4 – 3 formation, if David Jurásek, who is circling a number of prominent European clubs, were to leave. It remains to be seen if he stays.

Newcomer Conrad Wallem could also be a variant instead of Juraska in the extreme position. The twenty-three-year-old Norwegian can handle a lot of positions. “We like players like him. He is able to play right and left halfback, center eight, six, full back, winger. He alternated all these positions during the season. He is a two-footed, modern type of player at an ideal age,” Trpišovský pointed out that he can count on Wallem practically anywhere.

The second fresh acquisition from Norway will need time. Stopper Sheriff Sinyan is injured, he is not supposed to appear on the field until sometime during the fall, according to estimates stitched together in a horizon of three months. Tomáš Vlček can be an immediate help in the center of defense, whether in a system with two or three stoppers. The twenty-two-year-old inmate returned from a guest stay in Pardubice.

“We count on him one hundred percent. He went some way through hosting, he experienced the ideal scenario. I took a peek when I was young, I knew what was needed in Slavia. He played on loans, he looked very good. He has performance, speed, concept of the game, which is important for us. He is a big celebrant. We wish you to win as much playing time as possible. It is not a test, he will definitely remain in the squad, declared Trpišovský.

