Rh+ presenta Super Light Project – Sport Marketing News

Lightness has always been one of the technical characteristics most sought after by enthusiasts and pursued by manufacturers: bicycles, components, accessories and, finally, clothing.

The Super Light and Piuma jerseys have been designed for warmer climates and have a fit that does not neglect the aerodynamic component: they are light, on average 50% more than the other jerseys in the collection, but without sacrificing breathability and comfort thermal essential in a cycling garment.

Two functional, light and advanced jerseys, made with the new Biomorphic Ultra Light Adaptive Stretch fabric, capable of ensuring the right thermoregulation uphill, so as not to waste energy to disperse excess heat and able to dry quickly so as not to get cold in the next descent.

Particular of the models are the two tapes glued along the back to avoid excessive stretching of the shirt when loading the pockets, thus obviating one of the main problems of ultra-light shirts. The Super Light model has inserts under the sleeves and in the lower part of the Micro Mesh pockets.

The style feature is the print: in fact, all versions feature print motifs in trendy colours. On the other hand, for those who prefer a solid color and a versatile garment also for gravel, the Piuma is certainly the right product, available only in the men’s version.