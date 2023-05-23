The page is not found – OUR ATTITUDES SCANNED

The author: Fabrice NOUANGA

Hello dear all! I work as a French teacher In Cameroon, my Mboa. Moreover, I am a writer and therefore have a passion for both reading and writing. In fact, at Mboa, we are really great, because we have our particular habits and our singular attitudes. In the “mboattitudes”, I pass in my own way eh, these attitudes of the Mboa to the scanner. Globally yours!!!