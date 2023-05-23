Is the gym not giving you the desired results? These are the most common mistakes

For many, going to the gym is a big sacrifice, even more so if we don’t get the desired results: here are the most common mistakes we make.

We are at the end of May and in a few weeks we will officially enter the summer season: the bad weather still doesn’t give us a break, but as early as next week we could see the first summer heat of the year. With the head we are all ready to go to the beach, but as usual no one ever feels ready for the dreaded swimsuit test which this year too will be difficult for many to face.

There are those who have made a commitment going to the gym almost every day e eating healthy and who instead he let himself go a little: anyway the summer season is very close and you have to do your best if you want to look fit. Unfortunately The results don’t always come right away and indeed very often you have to work hard before you achieve the desired results.

If you haven’t been able to get results in the gym maybe you are making one of these very common mistakes.

Concentration and sacrifices: this is how you approach training in the gym

When we join the gym we are all determined and determined to achieve the goal which is to get back in shape for the summer or stay in shape so as not to find ourselves weighed down for the winter. Even if we train regularly and do all the exercises, it can often happen that we don’t get the desired results, even after several months. The reasons can be many and you are probably doing something wrong.

First of all there is to specify that we are not all the same physically and it is for this reason that the main advice is always to be followed by an expert nutritionist or personal trainer who will give us useful advice for our specific case. If we train regularly, but the results don’t come, the reasons can be many and different for each person, but now let’s see what they are the most common mistakes we all make.