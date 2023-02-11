The Minister of Justice Charles Nordio has rejected, on indication of the interested proxies, the request of Alfredo Cospito revocation of 41 bis.

The reasons are explained in relation of the Keeper of the Seals and rely on the social danger expressed by the detained terrorist if he were to maintain contact with his anarchist organization and on the lack of incompatibility of the penitentiary regime with his current state of health. ” The incessant succession of critical events undoubtedly linked to the anarcho-insurrectionist galaxy, to which the FAI-FRI criminal association also belongs, increases the risk of the prisoner’s operational connection with these environments or with his criminal association of reference. A danger that must be contained “, writes the minister in his report.

“It should be noted that the appeals of the detainee – adds the Minister – not only are they not ignored but they have turned into atenth d’urto spread throughout the country and abroad”. The head of the via Arenula dicastery adds that the “antagonistic world moves getting inspired to Alfredo Cospito and in support of him, through violent actions and serious intimidation, that is precisely what the prisoner advocates and which is immediately collected and translated into practice and in concrete acts”.

For the minister, then, “the health conditions of Cospito, resulting in exclusive way from the hunger strike he implemented since 20 October 2022, are not such as to significantly affect his significant social danger and are not suitable to justify the adoption of the requested provision for early revocation of the differentiated regime provided for by 41 bis ”.

“It is in presence – specifies Nordio- not of a person affected by a chronic disabling pathology but of a subject healthy and shiny who is voluntarily procuring a precarious state of health for ideological purposes, persevering in his conduct despite repeated invitations by the health authority to desist from maintaining this self-harming conduct. Alfredo Cospito has started a hunger strike, a traditional form of protest not violent which instead, in the present case, assumed an absolutely opposite meaning. The demonstration comes from a sentence pronounced by Cospito: ‘the body is mine to arm. The body of Alfredo Cospito has become the catalyst that served the strategic action of the prisoner who asked for unity of purpose and objectives while leaving each formation the freedom and self-determination in relation to the type of acts to be performed”.

Alfredo Cospito in the meantime has once again said no to psychiatric visit that was offered to him. Already after his entry into the Milan-Opera prison on January 30, the exponent of the informal anarchist federation had refused control. His health conditions are considered stable by those who constantly monitor his situation. Tomorrow, on the other hand, a visit from his trusted doctor is scheduled in the penitentiary at the gates of the Lombard capital.

At the moment, however, the anarchist’s health conditions, monitored with constancy and attention by the doctors and judges of the Surveillance (who also have the possibility of visiting the Opera), are establish, like those of the past few days, even if he has gone on hunger strike for more than 110 days. Keep hiring water, salt and sugar. If it were to get worse and it were necessary, his transfer to the San Paolo in the penitentiary department would be arranged.

Meanwhile Cospito continues to communicate with the outside world through his lawyer: “Thank you, I expected it. They decided to entomb me inside this concrete sarcophagus”.

The undersecretary expressed full agreement with the choice of Minister Carlo Nordio Del Mastro: “The Government does not give in to blackmail, the State does not let itself be intimidated by the violence of anarchists. The social danger of Cospito is decidedly alarming and nothing can make the Government back down on the special legislation to combat organized crime and terrorism”.

The Deputy Prime Minister also intervened on the matter Matthew Salvini: “I think that life is sacred, even that of a prisoner, a criminal. And if you want to wage a political battle over Italian prisons, isolation, life imprisonment or the 41bis be done, but not under threat, blackmail or violence. I wish Cospito to live long, to recognize the mistakes made and to disregard the armed struggle as an instrument of political battle” the words of the leader of the League.