Just earlier this week, California State University was put on full alert because of a “vague threat” submitted by a student to the school. Just because he wanted time to watch the latest Nintendo Direct presentation live.

On the day of the incident, a college student anonymously sent an email to a certain professor, in which he predicted that a “once-in-a-lifetime” event would happen on February 8th, calling on him to suspend classes, and even said “this for the sake of all mankind.” However, the professor dismissed the email as some sort of “vague threat” and notified UC police directly.

“After hours of investigation by our detectives, we learned of an event called a Nintendo Direct that was held on the same date as the person mentioned in the notice letter calling for school closures. The timing was perfect. We believe the individual was a Cal State student who contacted the professor via email shortly afterward, admitting that the joke about the Nintendo Direct event was very bad,” campus police wrote in a statement.

Message from Acting Chief Scot Willey regarding perceived threat to @csuf. pic.twitter.com/RyDbTqfxt9 — CSUF Police Department (@csufpd) February 8, 2023

Although the vast majority of schools will almost choose to stop their vigilance after learning the truth of similar incidents, however, the California State University Police Department still chooses to face this incident with the most cautious attitude and insists on maintaining the original state of alert in the school , and confirmed that they will send additional police forces to patrol the campus that day, and even dispatched a K-9 police dog unit.

“We understand that threats of any kind, real or fake, create fears for the physical and emotional safety of many. Please know that we will do everything in our power to keep our campus community safe,” Cal State Police said in a statement. wrote

At present, the California State University Police Department does not seem to understand what kind of event Nintendo Direct is, and still handles the incident with the highest standards, so as to prevent any bad intentions from the student who sent the mail.

Even after such a small episode, the Nintendo Direct event itself ended smoothly earlier this week, and Nintendo officials also revealed to players at this press conference many key new works that will be launched in 2023, including The long-rumored “Pikmin 4”, as well as “Spratun 3” DLC pass, “Forked Traveler 2”, “Professor Layton and the New World of Steam”, “Katami” and other new works, plus the upcoming Game Boy and Game Boy Advance game lineup for Nintendo Switch Online Premium. However, the two most exciting surprises for Nintendo fans around the world in this live broadcast event are, of course, the surprise release of “Metrod Prime Remastered Edition” and the latest trailer for “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”.

The former, after many rumors and leaks, was finally revealed at this event, and the download version was released on the same day, which means that fans of the series will only have to wait a few more weeks to play this classic work. As for “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, which is often regarded as the last heavyweight masterpiece of Nintendo Switch, more pictures have been released, confirming that this work will be listed on May 12 as scheduled, and open the general version and the collection version pre-orders.