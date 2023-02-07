Home Sports Richard Cockerill in Montpellier, it’s official
Richard Cockerill in Montpellier, it's official

Richard Cockerill in Montpellier, it's official

Richard Cockerill (52) had given his agreement to the MHR to join the staff in charge of forward training, as announced The Team last week. The club formalized this Tuesday the arrival from next season of the former assistant of Eddie Jones in selection and currently in charge of the scrum of the fifteen of the Rose under the direction of Steve Borthwick.

In the club press release, Philippe Saint-André welcomed the arrival of the former international hooker (27 selections between 1997 and 1999) passed by Leicester, Toulon and Edinburgh: “The MHR was looking for a world-class forwards coach to follow up on the departure of Olivier Azam. Richard is an experienced and complete technician who will supervise our pack on many aspects of the game: touch, scrum, carried balls and everything related to the game of forwards”.

“He knows France and our Championship very well, is perfectly bilingual and will fit in very well with the staff, alongside Jean-Baptiste Elissalde – who will remain head coach and will take care of the general movement – of Alexandre Ruiz and Bruce Reihana».

Joan Caudullo in charge of the forwards until the end of the season will then return to his duties as director of the MHR training center.

