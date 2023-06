UVC Ried is starting the next season with a new head coach. The fourth of 2022/23 announced on Tuesday the commitment of 34-year-old Lower Austrian Manuel Leitgeb, who himself had been a player and later a coach for the Panthers St. Pölten in the second division in recent years.

The Innviertler had to react because Dominik Kefer had said goodbye to his post for family reasons.