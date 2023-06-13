TU supports its young scientists on their way to a professorship | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Campus

The Center for Young Scientists at Chemnitz University of Technology is offering two workshops in June 2023 to prepare for a professorship application and appointment negotiations

Chemnitz University of Technology would like to support its young scientists on their way to becoming a professor. Therefore, the Center for Young Scientists (ZfwN) at Chemnitz University of Technology is again offering a corresponding series of events in this summer semester 2023.

“Successful application for a professorship”

As part of this series of events, 28. June 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.myet another workshop on the subject “Successful application for a professorship in the humanities and social sciences” instead of. Share here Prof. Dr. Bridget GloryProfessor of Human Geography with a focus on European migration research, Prof. Dr. Gunter Daniel ReyChair of the Psychology of Digital Learning Media, Prof. Dr. Jochen MayerlProfessor of Sociology with a focus on empirical social research and Prof. Dr. Sebastian Gechert, Professor of Macroeconomics, their experiences. The registration is online possible.

“Successful conduct of appointment negotiations”

The Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeieroffers on June 30, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the workshop “Successful conduct of appointment negotiations” at. Registration is also here online possible. After an introductory lecture by the Rector, the participants have the opportunity to ask questions in an open discussion. This could include the following aspects, for example: What needs to be considered when creating a position paper? Which aspects have to be considered in resource negotiations (personnel, material and spatial equipment)? How can target agreements be designed? How should one behave professionally in the oral negotiation situation?

Further offers of the ZfwN are online accessible. The regularly published newsletter provides information on current events, calls for proposals and news from the scientific sector Newsletter of the Center for Young Scientists.

Further information grants Dr. Nadia Lois, phone +49 (0)371 531-38486, email [email protected]

(Author: Dr. Nadia Lois)

Mario Steinebach

13.06.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.