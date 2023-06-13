Brush your teeth without water and toothpaste: it is possible and they are very clean, try and be amazed

A small portable medical device will allow you to brush your teeth without water and toothpaste. Suitable for everyone, it will revolutionize dental hygiene.

The giovane start up Plus Biomedicals develops biomedical devices to help people with disabilities or bedridden patients in daily life. One of the highly successful products was a specific shampoo unit for bedridden people.

A crowd funding campaign is currently active on the Indiegogo platform to complete and publicize a new company project. Plus Biomedicals, is launching a new device that will revolutionize dental hygiene. Even though it was initially designed for the disabled, it has all the characteristics to address a wider audience. Its purpose is to simplify an activity that really interests everyone.

Brush your teeth in just 30 seconds, no hands no water and no toothpaste. This is the project of the device called Cwash. It works with a rechargeable battery and is also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity for connection to smartphones. But how can this be done? Can you clean your teeth without the mechanical action exerted by the toothbrush?

Technology runs to help and this could be revolutionary. The product, for able-bodied people, does not fully replace the use of the toothbrush. In the long run, at least for the main evening and morning cleaning, you can use the old method. But cwash can be used effectively in all other situations. For people for whom fingerwashing or brushing by a caregiver is the alternative, the device represents a salvation.

How does it work

Cwash contains a small motor, battery and electronic board and a bite designed to fit the dental arches. The bite is the true technological content together with the material of which it is made. A mechanical vibration action is imparted by the motor, then a slow-release polymer on the teeth releases menthol and xylitol.

The substances are endowed with an important anti-bacterial action, which have the ability to prevent the formation of caries. The external unit integrates the small calibrated motor, equipped with control electronics and rechargeable battery. Plus Biomedicals also conducted research and laboratory tests before launching the product. This, according to international standards, to test the safety and toxicity of materials.

Cwash is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Allows you to use smartphone applications to configure some device parameters. The duration of the washing cycle and the intensity of the vibration can be varied. The frequency of the vibration is, on the other hand, set by the factory at the optimal value useful for the release of the active ingredients by the bite.

The application can also collect usage statistics and monitor the frequency of brushing. Everything is designed to make life easier, therefore, it is easy to use even when traveling or even in the office. Maintenance is also simple. The bite can be rinsed with water. After about 100 washes it will need to be replaced. The first samples of Cwash can be purchased at the very advantageous price of 79 euros, but the maximum price will be 99 euros.

